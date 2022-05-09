FreeCurrencyRates.com

Jamaat-e-Islami hosts Eid Get-together with a message of equality and unity

Interfaith and community leaders, scholars, journalists attend the programme

New Delhi,

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) has hosted an Eid Get-together programme here at the Constitution Club of India, attended by interfaith and community leaders, activists, politicians, journalists and scholars.

Speaking on the occasion, JIH President Syed Sadatullah Husaini has emphasized the need to maintain human equality, fraternity and unity in the country. He said, “we are all servants of the one God, our God is the same, all humans are descendants of the same father and mother and are equal. Eid-ul-Fitr represents this basic message of Islam. Today, our country direly needs this message of human equality. Dividing people and spreading hatred among them cannot be the message of any religion. Division is the philosophy of cancer cells that continuously divide and do not stop until they destroy the body through division. Once the process of dividing people in a society on the basis of their caste, language, region and religion begins, it does not stop. It is the responsibility of every sincere citizen to come forward to break this cycle of discrimination, which is the real message of Eid-ul-Fitr. With this message we have invited you to come together here.”

Several political leaders cutting across the party lines, leaders of different religions and prominent personalities of the country including Goswami Shushil ji Maharaj founder of Dharma Sansad, Swami Lakshmi Shankar Acharya, Swami Deep Natya of RamaKrishna Mission, Dr. John Dayal General Secretary of All India Christian Council, Father MD Thomas, Father Bento, Director Institute of Peace and Harmony, Mr. Paramjit Singh Chandhok, Chief Advisor of Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Mr. Ravi Nair human rights activist, Mr. Yogendra Yadav,  founding member of Swaraj Abhiyan and Jai Kisan Andolan,  Prof. Apoorvanand Jha, Dr. AK Merchant of Bahá’í Community, Dr. Ved Pratap Vaidik, senior journalist, Maulana Asghar Ali Imam Mehdi, President of Jamiat Ahle Hadith, Mr.Naved Hamid, President of All India Muslim Majlis Mushawarat, Maulana Niaz Ahmed, Secretary of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind,  Mr. Ziaussalam,  senior journalist, former MP Mohammad Adeeb, Dr. Kamal Farooqui former  Chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission, Mr. Sirajuddin Qureshi President of India Islamic Cultural Centre, MP Kunwar Danish and others attended the programme.

In his message, the JIH President further said, “we all, who believe in different religions, belong to different regions and speak different languages, should think together about keeping the country united and saving it from the curse of hatred and communalism. May God make this Eid a source of peace in the country.”

