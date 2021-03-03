Jaishankar to visit Bangladesh March 4

AMN/ WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will visit Dhaka on March 4 on a day official visit to Bangladesh. During the visit the External Affairs Minister will meet Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen. He will also call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit of Dr. Jaishankar follows on the Summit level virtual meeting between the Prime Ministers of India and Bangladesh in December last year.

The External Affairs Minister will take stock of the progress in bilateral relations between the two countries.

The visit of the External Affairs Minister comes ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh to take part in the centenary celebration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib and 50 years of the liberation of Bangladesh later this month.

Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are likely to flag off the direct passenger train service between Dhaka and New Jalpaiguri during the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is a close and historic friend of India. The visit of the External Affairs Minister will further cement the ties between the two countries which are in its Shonali Adhyay or Golden phase.