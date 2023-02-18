Jaishankar raises issue of attack on Indian community with his Australian counterpart

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar held wide ranging discussions with Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong at Sydney Harbour on Saturday.

In a tweet, Dr Jaishankar said that he exchanged perspectives on the Indo-Pacific strategic picture, progress in the Quad, G20 developments and their respective neighbourhoods. Dr Jaishankar noted the forward movement on bilateral agenda and also emphasized the need for vigilance against radical activities targeting Indian community.

Dr Jaishankar also met Minister of Climate Change and Energy of Australia Chris Bowen and discussed climate financing, loss and damage and the need for greater collaboration. The discussion also focused on securing renewable energy technology and supply chains.