Jaishankar on Latin America visit; meets Indian community in Brazil

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today began his Latin American visit by meeting the Indian community in Sao Paulo in Brazil. He shared with them the progress and optimism as India completes 75 years of Independence.

Dr Jaishankar said, India Brazil ties are defined by good sentiment, great goodwill and increasing cooperation. He thanked the Indian community for serving as an effective bridge.

This is the minister’s first visit to the South American Region to Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina starting August 21-27. The minister, accompanied by senior officials, will have bilateral engagements with his counterparts and will also call on the top leadership in all the three countries.

In his first ever visit to Paraguay, India’s first embassy’s premises will be inaugurated by Jaishankar which started functioning in January 2022.

During his visits to Brazil and Argentina, the minister will co-chair the Joint Commission Meetings (JCM) with his counterparts, where the focus will be to review the bilateral relationships in different sectors and will also discuss regional and global issues of common interests.