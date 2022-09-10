Jaishankar on 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar three-day visit to Saudi Arabia beginning today. This is his first visit to the Kingdom as External Affairs Minister of India.

During his visit, he will co-chair the inaugural Ministerial Meeting of the Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation (PSSC) with the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

The two Ministers will undertake a comprehensive review of the entire bilateral relationship. Dr. Jaishankar will also meet other Saudi dignitaries as well as Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf. Both sides will review the bilateral relations and discuss ways to enhance them. EAM will also interact with the Indian community in Saudi Arabia.

India-Saudi Arabia ties have improved considerably over the past few years including in political, security, energy, trade, investment, health, food security, cultural, and defence fields. The top leadership of both countries remained in close touch even during the Covid pandemic.