Jaishankar meets Crown Prince Frederik & Princess Mary Elizabeth of Denmark

AMN / NEW DELHI

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar today met Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary Elizabeth of Denmark during their India visit. In a tweet, Dr. Jaishankar said, conversation was held on sustainability and digital delivery in particular.

He said various aspects of New India have been shared with the Royal Couple. He said, green strategic partnership is a driving force for strengthening ties between the two nations.

The Danish Royal Couple is on four days India Visit. The couple arrived in New Delhi Yesterday.