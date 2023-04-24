इंडियन आवाज़     24 Apr 2023 02:43:25      انڈین آواز
Jaishankar interacts with Indian community in Guyana

India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar interacted with the Indian community last evening in Guyana. Mr Jaishankar thanked Vice President of Guyana Bharrat Jagdeo and Speaker Manzoor Nadir for joining the event. He also planted an India-Guyana friendship tree and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial in Georgetown. The External Affairs Minister is on visit to four Central and South American countries.

IN Panama, today, Mr Jaishankar will call on top leadership of the country. Mr Jaishankar will reach Colombia tomorrow which will be a first Foreign Ministerial level visit to the country. He would be meeting several top representatives of the Government, business and civil society.

In the last leg of his four countries visit, the External Affairs Minister will visit Dominican Republic from 27th to 29th of this month. It will be the highest level visit from India since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1999. EAM’s visit takes place after the establishment of Indian resident Embassy in Santo Domingo in 2022. Apart from calling on the country’s political leadership, EAM will be holding discussions with Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez. The two leaders would also formally inaugurate the Indian resident mission.

