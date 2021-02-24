Jaishankar inaugurates new Indian High Commission building in Mauritius

AMN/ WEB DESK
External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar today inaugurated the new Indian High Commission building in Mauritius in the presence of Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth and Foreign Minister Alan Ganoo.
Dr Jaishankar said, the green and efficient project reflects New India. He expressed confidence that it will inspire the work of the Indian High Commission even more.
He reviewed the Dagotière Social Housing Project in Mauritius accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Minister Louis Steven Obeegadoo. Dr Jaishankar expressed happiness that the 956 Housing Units built with Indian support will be occupied soon. He thanked the workers who have done India proud.
Dr Jaishankar along with Mr Ganoo took a ride in the India-supported Metro Express. He said, the metro has emerged as a symbol of New Mauritius.