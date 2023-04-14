इंडियन आवाज़     14 Apr 2023 02:36:55      انڈین آواز
Jaishankar inaugurates Buzi Bridge in Mozambique built by India

AMN / WEB DESK

INDIAN External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar began his engagements in Maputo, Mozambique by meeting with President of Assembly Esperança Bias. They discussed the historic cooperation between the two countries and reiterated India’s support for Mozambique’s sustainable development. The conversation focused on counter terrorism, disaster resilience and green growth.

Dr Jaishankar also virtually inaugurated the Buzi Bridge, constructed as part of 132 km Tica-Buzi-Nova-Sofala Road project. The bridge has been by built by India. He said, the bridge is a practical example of India Mozambique solidarity and friendship. The Indian High Commission in Mozambique said in a tweet, it will make a difference to so many in Mozambique.

The External Affairs Minister also had a talks with Mozambican Minister of Transport and Communication and Chairman, Mozambican Port and Rail Authority Mateus Magala. They talked about expanding train networks, electric mobility and waterways connectivity. Dr Jaishankar said, India is a reliable partner in this regard.

The External Affairs Minister took a ride in a Made in India train from Maputo to Machava with Mr Magala. CMD of Rail India Technical and Economic Service RITES Rahul Mithal joined them on the journey.

Dr Jaishankar also offered prayers at the Shree Vishvambhar Mahadev Mandir in Maputo.  

The External Affairs Minister met community representatives and friends of India at the reception hosted by High Commissioner in Maputo. In his address, he underlined the significance of the time-tested and historic relationship that is expanding.

