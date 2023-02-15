इंडियन आवाज़     15 Feb 2023 01:04:53      انڈین آواز
Jaishankar in Fiji to attend 12th World Hindi Conference

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has reached Fiji to attend the 12th World Hindi Conference, which will begin from Wednesday in Nadi. In a tweet, Dr Jaishankar said, he is looking forward to meet Hindi enthusiasts from all over the world. The conference will be co-hosted by the Governments of India and Fiji in Nadi. This is Dr Jaishankar’s first visit to Fiji.

Dr. S. Jaishankar will also visit Sydney, Australia on 18th of February. This will be his third visit to Australia since February last year when he first visited Australia as External Affairs Minister. He will have meetings with the leadership of Australia in Sydney. Dr Jaishankar will also attend the Raisina@Sydney Conference to be held in Australia for the first time.

