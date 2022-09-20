Jaishankar holds talks with UAE, Indonesian, Egyptian counterparts on sidelines of UNGA session

Also participates in India-CELAC Quartet Meeting

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his UAE, Indonesian, Egyptian and Cuban counterparts on the sidelines of UN General Assembly in New York last evening.

During his meeting with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Dr Jaishankar reviewed the gamut of bilateral strategic partnership between the two nations. Dr Jaishankar also appreciated UAE Foreign Minister’s assessments and insights on the global situation.

The External Affairs Minister also held meeting with the Foreign Minister of Indonesia Retno Marsudi and discussed issues related to bulateral ties. Dr Jaishankar, who is on a 11-day visit to US, met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and exchanged views on a range of key areas of cooperation.

In a Tweet, Dr Jaishankar said our bilateral ties are growing strongly in the areas of defence, trade and investments and cooperation in new initiatives like green hydrogen & ammonia and education sectors will further bolster them.

External Affairs Minister also met with the Foreign Minister of Cuba, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla and held talks to strengthen ties with the island nation in the Caribbean region. Dr. S Jaishankar participated in the India-CELAC Quartet Meeting held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York yesterday. CELAC stands for Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar who is in New York met President of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly Csaba Kőrösi at UN headquarters. He congratulated Mr Kőrösi on his priorities for UNGA 77th session.

Dr Jaishankar assured him of India’s fullest support. They discussed the criticality of SDG agenda for global progress. The External Affairs Minister shared Indian experiences in that regard.

Dr. Jaishankar led the Indian side while the Quartet was represented by Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero, Foreign Minister of Guatemala Mario Adolfo Bucaro Flores, Foreign Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr. Amery Browne and Vice Minister for Multilateral Affairs of Colombia, Laura Gil Savastano.

In a release, the External Affairs Ministry said that both sides expressed satisfaction at revitalizing the India-CELAC forum. They expressed happiness at the growing engagements of India with Latin American countries. They also reviewed the entire spectrum of India-CELAC relations.

The meeting took stock of developments towards a post COVID pandemic economic recovery. They agreed to work closely in sectors including Trade and Commerce, Agriculture, Food and Energy security, Health, Vaccine production, Traditional Medicines and logistics.

They also discussed regional and multilateral issues of mutual interests. Both sides acknowledged their cooperation in UN and other multilateral bodies, and agreed to work together on global issues including UN reforms and Climate Change.