AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar held a meeting with Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to German Chancellor, Jens Plötner in New Delhi this afternoon. In a tweet, Dr Jaishankar said the conversation focused around the Ukraine situation.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also met Mr Jens Ploetner. They held wide-ranging discussions on the India Germany strategic partnership and exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.