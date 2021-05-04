Jaishankar hold talks with US counterpart Antony Blinken in London

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a meeting with his US counterpart Antony Blinken in London yesterday on the sidelines of G-7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting. The two leaders had detailed discussion on the global Covid challenge, focussing on expanded vaccine production capacity and reliable supply chains. The meeting also covered issues of Indo-Pacific, UN Security Council, Myanmar and climate change.

Dr Jaishankar expressed appreciation for the strong US support to India at this difficult time, especially oxygen and Remdesivir.

Dr Jaishankar is on a 4-day visit London beginning yesterday to participate in the G-7 Foreign Ministers Meeting, at which India has been invited as a guest country. He will thereafter undertake a bilateral visit to the UK.