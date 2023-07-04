इंडियन आवाज़     04 Jul 2023 04:50:45      انڈین آواز
Jaishankar discusses G20, SDGs status with UN Dy Secretary-General Amina J Mohammed

AMN / New Delhi

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met Amina J. Mohammed, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations in New Delhi today. In a tweet, Dr Jaishankar said they have discussed the issues related to G20,  Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) status and climate challenges.

The Deputy Secretary-General (DSG)  Amina J Mohammed arrived in India on a three-day visit yesterday. It is her first visit to India since her reappointment as the UN Deputy Secretary General for a second five-year term in January 2022.

During her visit, she will have meetings with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, MoS for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Suman Bery, and India’s G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant.

Deputy Secretary-General will also be travelling to Bengaluru, where she will be interacting with experts from premier information and technology research institutions.

