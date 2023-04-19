Jaishankar criticizes former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah over tweet on Indians stuck in Sudan

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has criticized former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for allegedly politicizing the situation of Indian nationals and persons of Indian Origin (PIO) in conflict-ridden Sudan.

Replying to a tweet by Mr Siddaramaiah where he urged the Indian government to ensure safety of 31 people from Karnataka stranded in Sudan, Dr Jaishankar said that due to security reasons, their details and locations cannot be made public.

The Minister also assured that the Indian Embassy in Khartoum is continuously monitoring and staying in touch with Indian nationals and PIOs in the war-hit country.

Dr Jaishankar has also urged politicians to refrain from making statements that could endanger the lives of Indian citizens abroad.