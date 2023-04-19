इंडियन आवाज़     19 Apr 2023 05:02:48      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Jaishankar criticizes former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah over tweet on Indians stuck in Sudan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has criticized former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for allegedly politicizing the situation of Indian nationals and persons of Indian Origin (PIO) in conflict-ridden Sudan.

Replying to a tweet by Mr Siddaramaiah where he urged the Indian government to ensure safety of 31 people from Karnataka stranded in Sudan, Dr Jaishankar said that due to security reasons, their details and locations cannot be made public.

The Minister also assured that the Indian Embassy in Khartoum is continuously monitoring and staying in touch with Indian nationals and PIOs in the war-hit country.

Dr Jaishankar has also urged politicians to refrain from making statements that could endanger the lives of Indian citizens abroad.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کا امتحان اردو میں بھی لیا جائے گا۔ CAPF

AMN مسلح افواج میں شامل ہونے والے اردو میڈیم طلباء کے لیے ایک ...

امریکہ: ڈیری فارم میں آتشزدگی سے  19 ہزار مویشی ہلاک

ویب ڈیسک امریکی ریاست ٹیکساس کے ایک ڈیری فارم کے گودام میں آ ...

شہری ہوا بازی کے تحفظ سے متعلق بین الاقوامی جائزے کی درجہ بندی میں بھارت بدستور نمبر ایک زمرے میں ہے

شہری ہوا بازی کے تحفظ سے متعلق بین الاقوامی جائزے کی درجہ بند ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

@Powered By: Logicsart