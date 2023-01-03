FreeCurrencyRates.com

Jaishankar criticises China for not observing agreements with India on border issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has criticised China for not observing agreements with India on border issues. He pointed out the reason for the tense situation between the two neighbours.

During an interview with Austria’s national broadcaster ORF on Monday, Dr. Jaishankar said, India has agreements with China not to amass forces in the border areas. China, however, did not observe those agreements and tried to unilaterally change the Line of Actual Control, he added. Speaking about China trying to change the status quo, the Minister said, China may blame India for not following the agreements, however, the satellite pictures clearly show who is at the fault.

The two countries have held 17 rounds of talks so far to resolve the standoff.

Mr. Jaishankar said, India will probably overtake China as the world’s most populous country within this year. Highlighting the need for reforms in the United Nations, the Minister regretted that the world’s most populous country is not among the permanent members of the Security Council.

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, during the interview, the External Affairs Minister termed it an epicentre of terrorism. He said, the world has to be concerned that terrorism is going on and should not look away.

The Minister also hit out at the European countries for not condemning Pakistan.

Dr. S Jaishankar reached Austria from Cyprus on the second leg of his two-nation tour. This is the first EAM-level visit from India to Austria in the last 27 years.

