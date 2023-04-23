इंडियन आवाज़     23 Apr 2023 11:27:07      انڈین آواز
Jaishankar calls on President of Guyana Irfaan Ali

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar called on President of Guyana Irfaan Ali yesterday and noted his enthusiasm for Millets after his visit to India. He also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal greetings and warm regards to him and added by saying that recent visits of the Guyanese President to India have provided new momentum to ties between the two countries.

Dr. S Jaishankar during his Guyana visit also celebrated Earth Day and planted a tree. He also met his counterpart from Saint Lucia, Alva Baptiste in Guyana and said he appreciated his insights at the India-CARICOM ministerial Caribbean Community held in Guyana on Friday.

Jaishankar arrived in Guyana Friday for a three-day visit to the country. On reaching the Guyanese capital of Georgetown, the EAM was received by Guyana’s Foreign Minister Hugh Todd. Following his visit to Guyana, Dr. S. Jaishankar will visit Panama from tomorrow to Tuesday.

