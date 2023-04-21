Jaishankar begins 9-day tour of Latin America and Caribbean

File

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar reached Georgetown in Guyana for a three-day visit earlier today. He was welcomed by his counterpart Hugh Todd.

The Minister will be calling on the leadership and interacting with several Ministers. He will be co-chairing the Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart which will entail discussions on the whole gamut of issues between the two countries.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar started his nine-day tour to Latin America and the Caribbean today. He will be looking to forge close and mutually beneficial partnerships with the counties of the region. A business delegation from India, led by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will be joining EAM at business events that are planned during the course of the visit. The external affairs minister will visit Guyana from April 21 to 23, Panama from April 24 to 25, Colombia from April 25 to 27 and his last destination would be the Dominican Republic.