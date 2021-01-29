Jaishankar assures his Israeli counterpart of fullest protection for Embassy, Israeli diplomats

WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar spoke to Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi this evening about the explosion outside the Israeli Embassy. In a tweet, Mr Jaishankar said, we take this very seriously. He assured his Israeli counterpart of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats. The External Affairs Minister said the matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits.



Sources said, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla spoke to his Israeli counterpart Ambassador Alon Ushpiz. Secretary, Consular, Passport and Visa (CPV) Division in the Ministry also spoke to Ambassador of Israel in India.