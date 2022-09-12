Jaishankar addresses diplomats in Riyadh

WEB DSK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar Sunday addressed diplomats at the Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute of Diplomatic Studies in Riyadh.

The Minister underlined the importance of the India-Saudi Strategic Relationship at a time when the world is at crossroads. He said, India-Saudi Arabia collaboration holds the promise of shared growth, prosperity, stability, security, and development.

The External Affairs Minister reached Riyadh yesterday on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia. This is his first trip to the Kingdom as India’s External Affairs Minister.