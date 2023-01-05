FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Jan 2023 10:52:10      انڈین آواز

“Jai Ho Hindustan Ki’ is Hockey India’s anthem for the Odisha World Cup 

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi / Rourkela

Jai Ho Hindustan Ki’ written by Sameer Anjaan and sung by Sukhvinder Singh, is the Hockey India anthem for the Odisha Hockey World Cup .

Composed by Odia music director Prem Anand along with creative director Aalok Kumar Mishra this is a highly entertaining peppy number . 

The anthem was launched on Thursday in presence of the Indian Team at an impressive opening ceremony of the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. 


 The song also celebrates the 75th year of Independence and has words like – “Hockey ki rann bhoomi mein triranga hi leherayega” drawing parallels to the hopes of the nation to see the tri-colour flying high in this tournament received praise from Hockey team’s Captain Harmanpreet Singh. 
“Everyone in the team are big music buffs and we always plug into some motivating, pulsating songs which brings out the josh in us and this new Hockey India anthem is a perfect fit in our playlist. The initiatives Hockey India has taken to promote the World Cup calls for a lot of praise. Now the onus is on us to deliver good results,” Harmanpreet said. 

Image

Talking about this initiative, Hockey India (HI) President Dilip Tirkey said, “We at Hockey India felt that the World Cup is a great occasion to launch a ‘hockey exclusive’ anthem that will really build the tempo up before the players enter the field for an intense match which is nothing short of a battle field. Back in my playing days too, almost all of us liked to listen to songs and beats that would get our tempo up. I wish this anthem will do the same for our team.” 

HI Secretary General Bholanath Singh added, “This anthem will not only be played at the World Cup but we hold the rights to use this ahead of all India matches played by our Senior and Junior Men and Women’s teams. I am sure the players as well of Indian hockey fans will enjoy this song.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستانی ٹھگوں نے امریکیوں سے 10ارب ڈالر ٹھگ لیے

محبت کے نام پر سب سے زیادہ ٹھگی جاوید اخترہندوستان میں غی ...

آدھار کے استعمال احتیاط بہت ضروری

عندلیب اختر آدھار کارڈ آج کے دور میں ایک اہم دستاویز ہے۔ آج ...

سال 2023 میں عالمی معیشت کو کن کن چیلنجز کا سامنا رہے گا؟

آشوتوش پانڈےسال 2022 وہ برس تھا جب عالمی معیشت کی کووڈ 19 جیسی ع ...

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Scientific community will play important in achieving new heights: PM at Science Congress

By Andalib Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today that India's scientific community would play an impor ...

Indian Science Congress to begin in Nagpur; PM to address event via video conferencing

AMN / WEB DESK The 108th Indian Science Conference is begning today at Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Universi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart