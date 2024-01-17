इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jan 2024 01:44:28      انڈین آواز

Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor at Puri in Odisha to open for public

The much-awaited ‘Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa’ or Jagannath Temple Heritage corridor project at Puri in Odisha will be open to the public on 17 Jan 2024, Wednesday. Ahead of the grand opening, a large number of devotees from across the country have gathered at the seaside pilgrim town. Official sources said the project worth over 4 thousand crore rupees, is part of a significant initiative of the state government to transform pilgrim town into a world heritage city. 

The Maha Yagna, which began on Makar Sankranti Day, is on its third day on Wednesday and will conclude with the offering of Purna Ahuti by Puri Gajapati King Dibyasingha Deb this afternoon. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the project worth eight hundred crore rupees project. Devotees are happy to see the renovation of the surroundings of the Srimandir.

The town is adorned with flowers, lights, and graffiti, creating a breathtaking sight. The Temple heritage corridor has been built to enhance the visual connection between devotees and the shrine. The Odisha government has arranged for 10 thousand people from different parts of the country to visit the 12th-century shrine in Puri daily for a month starting from the 22nd of this month.

