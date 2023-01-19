Jacinda Ardern announces resignation as PM of New Zealand

WEB DESK

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will step down by next month. Ms. Ardern will not also contest general elections set for14th of October. The Prime Minister told reporters that 7th of February will be her last day in office.

She said that it had been a tough five and a half years as prime minister and that she was only human and needed to step aside.

Ms Ardern said, she had taken time to consider her future over the summer break.

Ms Jacinda Ardern became the youngest female head of government in the world when she was elected prime minister in 2017, aged 37.

The ruling New Zealand Labour Party vote for a new leader will take place on Sunday, the party leader will be the prime minister until the next general election.