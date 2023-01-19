इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jan 2023 05:15:13      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Jacinda Ardern announces resignation as PM of New Zealand

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will step down by next month. Ms. Ardern will not also contest general elections set for14th of October. The Prime Minister told reporters that 7th of February will be her last day in office.

She said that it had been a tough five and a half years as prime minister and that she was only human and needed to step aside.

Ms Ardern said, she had taken time to consider her future over the summer break.

Ms Jacinda Ardern became the youngest female head of government in the world when she was elected prime minister in 2017, aged 37.

The ruling New Zealand Labour Party vote for a new leader will take place on Sunday, the party leader will be the prime minister until the next general election.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

حیدرآباد کے آخری نظام کے پوتے مکرم جاہ ترکی میں انتقال کر گئے۔

مکرم جاہ جو حیدرآباد میں اپنے آبائی قبرستان میں دفن ہونا چاہ ...

وزیراعظم کی نیتی آیوگ میں ماہرین اقتصادیات سے بات چیت

وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی نے آج پہلے نیتی آیوگ میں معروف ماہ ...

بھارت عالمی سطح پر موسمیاتی تبدیلیوں کو کم کرنے میں سب سے آگے ہے, ہردیپ سنگھ پوری AUTO EXPO:

آٹو ایکسپو 2023 سے خطاب کرتے ہوئے پیٹرولیم اور قدرتی گیس کے وزی ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

@Powered By: Logicsart