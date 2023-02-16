J&K: security forces foil infiltration bid; unidentified infiltrator killed

AMN

An infiltration bid was foiled by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir when an unidentified infiltrator was killed along the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

J&K police, in a tweet, said that during the preceding night, based on a specific input generated by Kupwara police, a joint team of Army and Police intercepted an infiltrating group in Saidpora forward area. Police said that the joint team neutralized one infiltrator whose identity is being ascertained.

Meanwhile, searches in the area were going on till the reports last came in. Further details are awaited.