J P Nadda lauds PM’s welfare and development policies for BJP’s Gujarat Municipal elections victory

AMN
BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda has said that this historic victory of BJP in the Municipal elections in Gujarat, is the victory of the unwavering faith of people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public welfare and development oriented policies.
He thanked the people of Gujarat for their continued faith in the BJP. He congratulated Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Gujarat BJP Chief C. R. Patil and party workers for the victory.
Mr Nadda said, whether it is Bihar Assembly elections or by-elections held in 11 states or local bodies elections held in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, Rajasthan, Ladakh, Hyderabad and Gujarat, farmers, labourers, traders, youth and women have given their support to the policies of Narendra Modi Government.