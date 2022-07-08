J&K: 15 dead after cloudburst near Amarnath cave; Army joins rescue ops￼

AMN / WEB DESK

At least 15 people have been killed and 40 are missing following a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army has joined the rescue operations along with teams of National Disaster Response Force, state disaster response force, and police.

The cloudburst took place at around 5:30 pm on Friday, resulting in heavy discharge of water near the cave shrine. A sudden wave of water from above and sides of the cave, after heavy rain in the upper reaches, washed away three langars.

Cloudburst occurred near holy Amarnathji shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Water came from above and sides of the cave after heavy rains at the upper reaches. Police said that some langers and tents have come under cloud burst flash. As per a police spokesman, eight casualties have been reported so far. He said that rescue operation by Police, NDRF and other security forces is in progress and injured are being airlifted for treatment. The spokesman said that the situation in the area is under control. Further details are awaited.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah talked with Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha regarding the flash flood caused by a cloudburst near the cave of Amarnath. In a tweet Mr. Shah said, the rescue work is being done by the teams of NDRF, CRPF, BSF and local administration at the spot. He said, saving people’s lives is the priority of the government.