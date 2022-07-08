FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Jul 2022 12:33:23      انڈین آواز

J&K: 15 dead after cloudburst near Amarnath cave; Army joins rescue ops￼

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

At least 15 people have been killed and 40 are missing following a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army has joined the rescue operations along with teams of National Disaster Response Force, state disaster response force, and police.

The cloudburst took place at around 5:30 pm on Friday, resulting in heavy discharge of water near the cave shrine. A sudden wave of water from above and sides of the cave, after heavy rain in the upper reaches, washed away three langars.

Cloudburst occurred near holy Amarnathji shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Water came from above and sides of the cave after heavy rains at the upper reaches. Police said that some langers and tents have come under cloud burst flash. As per a police spokesman, eight casualties have been reported so far. He said that rescue operation by Police, NDRF and other security forces is in progress and injured are being airlifted for treatment. The spokesman said that the situation in the area is under control. Further details are awaited.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah talked with Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha regarding the flash flood caused by a cloudburst near the cave of Amarnath. In a tweet Mr. Shah said, the rescue work is being done by the teams of NDRF, CRPF, BSF and local administration at the spot. He said, saving people’s lives is the priority of the government.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Sports Ministry  launches revised schemes of Cash Awards, National Welfare and Pension to sportspersons

By  Harpal Singh Bedi  The Union Government on Friday launched revised schemes of Cash Awards, National W ...

Sports Minister reviews India’s preparation for the Commonwealth Games 

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Sports minister Anurag Thakur reviewed country's preparation for the Commonwe ...

215-member strong contingent to represent India at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi India will be represented by the 215-member strong (108 men and 107 women) co ...

خبرنامہ

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

تیل برآمد کرنے والے ممالک کی تنظیم اوپیک کے سیکرٹری جنرل کا انتقال

تیل برآمد کرنے والے دنیا کے بڑے ممالک کی تنظیم اوپیک کے نائجی ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart