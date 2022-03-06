IUML chief Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal passes away

AMN / Malappuram

Indian Union Muslim League IUML President and prominent religious leader Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal passed away today at the age of 74.

Thangal remained indisposed for the last few months. He passed away at a private hospital at Angamali in Ernakulam district.

Thangal, who was also a key leader in the Congress-led United Democratic Front, had been serving as the vice-president of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulema, an influential body of Muslim scholars in Kerala. He is the senior-most member of the Malappuram-based Panakkad Thangal family, which traditionally has the final say in IUML politics.

He became the president of IUML in 2009, following the death of his elder brother Sayed Mohhammedali Shihab Thangal.

Leaders from different political parties condoled the death of the leader.

Chief Minister Pinarai Vijayan said, “Hyder Ali Thangal was a calm personality in Kerala politics. He worked for communal harmony. Irrespective of political differences, he maintained good relationship with all. Apart from politics he led many other charity and educational institutions. My heartfelt condolences to his family and all who are in deep pain over his demise.”

“The demise of the IUML leader is really painful. I have a close relationship with the Panakkad family. After Pookoya Thangal, I had a very good relationship with Shihab Thangal and later with Hyder Ali Thangal. He was a sincere and powerful leader. The family stood firmly in support of the unity and integrity of the Muslim community in Kerala. He also worked hard for communal harmony in Kerala,” AK Antony, Congress veteran leader, said.

“Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal and I were close. He was a perfect social servant. He never limited himself in his political views, he had good relations with other community and political ideologies,” PS Sreedharan Pillai, former Kerala BJP President and Goa Governor said.

“He was a great leader. This is a huge loss for Kerala. He was a calm person and made strong decisions. He will certainly influence the coming generations. My heartfelt condolences,” Oommen Chandy, former Kerala Chief Minister said.

Hyder Ali Thangal’s funeral will be held at 9 am on Monday in Panakkad.