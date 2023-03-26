इंडियन आवाज़     27 Mar 2023 12:13:09      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

It’s wrong, says Ghulam Nabi Azad on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday termed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha a “wrong thing” and does not bode well for democracy.

Gandhi was on Thursday sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his “why all thieves have Modi surname” remark. He was later disqualified from the Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction in the case.

“I am against this, whether he is Rahul Gandhi or Lalu Prasad Yadav or any other MP or MLA. It is against natural justice that on one side a judge delivered a judgement and on the other the MP or MLA is disqualified,” Azad told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Kathua district.

It is a wrong thing, he said.

“Earlier, the rule was that he or she won’t be disqualified till the last court does not award him punishment. There are 20 steps before reaching the last court. This does not go well with the democracy,” the former Congress leader said.

“Earlier Lalu Prasad Yadav was disqualified and now Rahul Gandhi. This way, the entire parliament and assemblies will become vacant,” he said, adding, “There should be a separate yardstick for political leaders.”

Raising the pitch against the BJP over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha, Congress leaders and workers held protests across the country on Sunday, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accusing the government of “trying to silence” a “martyr’s son” for raising the voice of people.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو لوک سبھا کی رکنیت سے نا اہل قرار دیا گیا

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو گجرات کی ایک عدالت کے ذریعے مجرم ...

معاشی سست روی کارکنوں کو ’غیر معیاری‘ کام کرنے پر مجبور کر سکتی ہے

اس سال اچھی اور بہتر اجرتوں والی نوکریاں ڈھونڈنا مشکل ہو سکت ...

پاکستان: ہائیکوٹ کا توشہ خانہ ریکارڈ پبلک کرنے کا حکم

لاہور ہائی کورٹ نے پاکستان حکومت کو 1990 سے 2001 تک توشہ خانہ کا ر ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart