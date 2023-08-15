इंडियन आवाज़     15 Aug 2023 01:28:25      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

ITC Q1 net profit rises 16% to ₹5,180 crore

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN

Conglomerate ITC on Monday reported a 16.29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit in the April to June quarter of 2023-24 (Q1FY24) to Rs 5,104. 93 crore, from Rs 4,389.76 crore, led by earnings from cigarettes, FMCG (non-cigarette), and hotels.

Consolidated revenue from operations in Q1FY24 at Rs 18,639.48 crore was lower by 6 per cent Y-o-Y, though it beat Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 17,811.8 crore. The estimate for net income adjusted was Rs 4,860.8 crore. Sequentially, revenues and net profit were down by 2.19 per cent and 1.36 per cent, respectively.

ITC stated that this performance was achieved amid a challenging operating environment and a high base effect in some of its operational segments. The company attributed its sustained growth momentum to factors, such as customer centricity, accelerated digital adoption, execution excellence, and agility.

The revenue generated by the cigarette segment reached Rs 8,355.66 crore in the June 2023 quarter, against Rs 7,464.10 crore a year ago

Pre-tax profits from the cigarette segment reached Rs 4,944.02 crore, a rise from Rs 4,469.76 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

صدرجمہوریہ ہند دروپدی مرمو کا، 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر قوم کے نام خطاب

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ملک کے 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر آ ...

جمعیۃ علماء کے وفد کا میوات کے تمام متاثرہ علاقوں کا دورہ

پولیس انتظامیہ کے جانب دارانہ رویہ کی وجہ سے بے قصوروں کی گرف ...

والدین کو اپنے بچوں سے زیادہ مطالبہ نہیں کرنا چاہیے۔ انہیں اپنی پسند کا کیریئر منتخب کرنے دیں :  نائب صدر جمہوریہ

"دنیا کو پیکاسو نہیں ملتا اگر اس کے والدین نے اسے سرکاری ملاز ...

MARQUEE

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Digital Personal Data Protection Act is a world-class legislation: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar 

DPDP’s companion legislation is known as the Digital India Act, which is set to replace the 22-year-old IT A ...

ISRO releases Moon’s video as seen from Chandrayaan-3

WEB DESK A day after Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit, the ISRO on Sunday released a video of the Moon ...

@Powered By: Logicsart