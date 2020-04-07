2,84,802 people recovered from coronavirus
UK: PM Boris Johnson moved to ICU as symptoms worsen
China reports no new virus deaths for first time
COVID-19: Japan to impose emergency for several regions
Corona crisis: Death toll rises to more than 74,800
COVID-19: Number of active cases 136 in Sri Lanka
COVID-19: Spain witnesses decrease in number of deaths
07 Apr 2020
Italy unveils 430 bn US dollars stimulus to boost economy

Published On: By

WEB DESK

Italy has unveiled a record 430 billion US Dollar stimulus to help businesses hurt by a month-long national lockdown that is like to run on for many more weeks. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told the nation to be patient in the face of a pandemic that has now officially claimed 16,523 lives in the Mediterranean country and left millions at least temporarily unemployed. He added that the people will soon witness a new spring for Italy but for the moment we must stay at home.

The programme will add to the 340 billion euros in government-backed loans announced last month. Half of the new package will be earmarked for export-oriented companies whose turnover has imploded over the past month.

The government also announced that it will take steps to protect Italian companies weakened by the economic crisis from being taken over by foreign competitors.

Italy has seen its novel coronavirus infection rates subside over the past few weeks and its death toll slowly level off. But the number of fatalities shot back up yesterday from its lowest level in more than two weeks.

The civil protection service said the daily number of official COVID-19 deaths rose to 636 yesterday from 525 the day before. Sunday’s toll was the lowest since March 19.

Ad

CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Gujarat, MP, Karnataka report fresh Coronavirus cases

WEB DESK In Gujarat, 19 fresh cases were reported today taking the total number of positive cases in the st ...

Fresh COVID-19 cases reported from Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh

WEB DESK With 24 more Corona patients reported today in Rajasthan, the number of COVID- 19 infected has go ...

