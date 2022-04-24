FreeCurrencyRates.com

Italy reports 70,520 coronavirus cases today, 143 deaths

AMN/ WEB DESK

Italy Reports 70,520 Coronavirus Cases Today, 143 deaths against 73,212 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily number of deaths fell to 143 from 202.

Italy has registered 162,609 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 16.1 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 – not including those in intensive care – stood at 9,914 on Saturday, down from 10,076 a day earlier.

There were 43 new admissions to intensive care units, decreasing from 46 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients stood at 409, edging down from a previous 411.

Some 421,533 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 437,193, the health ministry said.

