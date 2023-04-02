Italian government seeks to ban English, other foreign languages in official communication

AMN

Italians who use English and other foreign words in official communications could face fines of up to 100,000 Pounds or 108,705 Dollars under new legislation introduced by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party.

Fabio Rampelli, a member of the lower chamber of deputies, introduced the legislation, which is supported by the prime minister. While the legislation encompasses all foreign languages, it is particularly geared at Anglomania or use of English words, which the draft states demeans and mortifies the Italian language.

The draft added that it is even worse because the UK is no longer part of the EU.

The bill, which has yet to go up for parliamentary debate, prohibits use of English in official documentation even in acronyms and names of job roles in companies operating in the country.