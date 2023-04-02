इंडियन आवाज़     02 Apr 2023 05:50:46      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Italian government seeks to ban English, other foreign languages in official communication

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Italians who use English and other foreign words in official communications could face fines of up to 100,000 Pounds or 108,705 Dollars under new legislation introduced by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party.

Fabio Rampelli, a member of the lower chamber of deputies, introduced the legislation, which is supported by the prime minister. While the legislation encompasses all foreign languages, it is particularly geared at Anglomania or use of English words, which the draft states demeans and mortifies the Italian language.

The draft added that it is even worse because the UK is no longer part of the EU.

The bill, which has yet to go up for parliamentary debate, prohibits use of English in official documentation even in acronyms and names of job roles in companies operating in the country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اسرو نے کرناٹک میں دوبارہ استعمال ہونے والے خلائی راکٹ کے اترنے کے مشن کا کامیاب تجربہ کیا ہے

@isro بھارت کی خلائی تحقیق سے متعلق تنظیم اِسرو نے کرناٹک میں ...

روس نے اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کی صدارت سنبھال لی ہے

روس نے اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کی صدارت سنبھال لی ہے، باوجو ...

شائقین کی ڈیمانڈ پر چھکے لگانے والے سلیم درانی نہیں رہے۔# Salim Durrani

اے ایم این/ویب ڈیسک سامعین کی ڈیمانڈ پر چھکے لگانے والے پرک ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart