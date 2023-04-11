Italian coastguard carries out two large-scale operations to rescue migrants from overcrowded boats off coast of Sicily

WEB DESK

The Italian coastguard is carrying out two large-scale operations to rescue around 1,200 migrants from overcrowded boats off the coast of Sicily. About 800 people are travelling on one of the fishing boats, while around 400 are on another. The country’s coastguard has already rescued around 2,000 people in other operations since Friday. German aid group ResQship said at least two migrants died and around 20 others were missing after their boat sank on Saturday night.

Migrant arrivals to Italy have risen steeply compared with the same period last year, despite efforts by the right-wing coalition government to clamp down on irregular migration. The Italian coast guard said an operation to rescue the 800 people on the other boat is also underway south-east of Syracuse, but the operation has been complicated by overcrowding on board.