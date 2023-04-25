इंडियन आवाज़     25 Apr 2023 06:14:37      انڈین آواز
It is very difficult to engage with neighbour who practices cross-border terrorism: Jaishankar

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today took a veiled dig at Pakistan and said that it is very difficult to engage with a neighbour who practices cross-border terrorism against India. The External Affairs Minister made the remarks while addressing a joint press briefing with his Panama counterpart in Panama City. He said, the bottom line on this issue is, it is very difficult for us to engage with a neighbour who practices cross-border terrorism against us. The External Affairs Minister said, India has always said that they have to deliver on the commitment not to encourage, sponsor and carry out cross-border terrorism. He said, we continue to hope that one day we would reach that stage.

The remarks assume significance in the backdrop of terror attack in Poonch last week in which as five Army soldiers were killed. The terror attack in Poonch came hours after Pakistan announced that its foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be leading a delegation to India for a SCO summit in May.

