It is unfortunate that government is stopping me: Rahul Gandhi in Manipur

Peace should be our only priority

AMN / Imphal:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on visit to violence ridden Manipur. But politics has now heated up during his visit to the state. On Thursday (June 29) morning when Rahul was going towards Churachandpur, his convoy was stopped at Bishnupur. On behalf of the police, an appeal was made to him to go by helicopter.

Since then, there was a tussle between the Congress and the BJP. While the Congress accused the BJP of stopping Rahul, the BJP retaliated by saying that only the people of Manipur are opposing Rahul’s visit. However, after all this, Rahul Gandhi reached the camp of Churachandpur by helicopter and met the people present there.

After meeting and interacting with people in Churachandpur, Rahul Gandhi reacted over his convoy being stopped by tweeting. He said, “I have come to listen to all my brothers and sisters of Manipur. People from all communities are very welcoming and loving. It is very unfortunate that the government is stopping me. Peace should be our only priority.”