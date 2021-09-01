It is going to be a start from scratch in the second half of the IPL season: Pravin Amre

Harpal Singh Bedi

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Pravin Amre feels that though his side is currently at the top of the table, with 12 points from 8 matches, will start from scratch in the second half of the tournament.

The Delhi Capitals will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad on 22 September when the IPL season resumes in Dubai.

“We have to look at the remainder of the season as a fresh one. There has been a long break after the first half and we will be playing in different conditions and wickets.” Amre said

We are looking to start from scratch and not show any complacency after a brilliant performance in the first half of the tournament. We will look to play with the same intensity that we showed in our first match of the VIVO IPL 2021 against Chennai Super Kings,” the Assistant Coach was quoted as saying by Delhi Capitals in a release.

About batsman Shreyas Iyer, who missed out on the first half of the season due to a shoulder injury, Amre said “It’s always hard for any cricketer to come back after an injury. Our entire team, especially Delhi Capitals’ strength and conditioning Coach Rajinikanth Sivagnanam, Assistant Physio Dhananjay Kaushik, and Physio Patrick Farhart worked hard when Shreyas was undergoing rehabilitation.

Iyer reached Dubai a week earlier than the rest of the team to work on his game with Amre. and the coach disclosed ” that Iyer has regained his full fitness and is hitting the ball very well in the nets”

He admitted that the National Cricket Academy played an important role during Shreyas’ recovery period. Getting his shoulder strength back was important for him and he has been hitting the ball as long as anybody in the nets.”

Talking about the conditions, Amre said the team is looking to get used to the conditions and the wickets in the UAE.

“It’s going to be humid when the season resumes and it is important for the players to get used to the wickets and conditions here in the UAE.

Credit to the DC management for sending us here early, so that we have enough time to prepare well with the conditions on offer,” he added