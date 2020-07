WEB DESK

The first batch of five Indian Air Force Rafale is likely to arrive in India by end of this month. Indian Air Force said, the aircraft will be inducted at Air Force Station Ambala on 29th July subject to weather.

Indian Air Force aircrew and ground crew have undergone comprehensive training on the aircraft, including its highly advanced weapons systems and are fully operational now.

Post arrival, efforts will focus on operationalisation of the aircraft at the earliest.