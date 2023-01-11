FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Jan 2023 01:09:02      انڈین آواز

ISSUES RANGING FROM G-20 RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN LEGISLATURE AND JUDICIARY TO BE DELIBERATED DURING AIPOC: LOk Sabha Speaker

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is in Jaipur to chair the 83rd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference on January 11-12, on Tuesday presided over its Standing Committee in which detailed discussions were held regarding the agenda items.

It was decided in the meeting that during the Conference, there will be a detailed discussion on India’s leadership of G-20 and the role of legislatures in the same.

“As the mother of democracy, India is a role model for the democratic nations from across the world. All countries look towards India for constitutional values and democratic traditions. In this context, it is important that in the next one year, along with G-20 countries, India plays the role of a guide in the direction of democratic empowerment in countries around the world,” a statement said.

Birla also said that discussions will take place during the various sessions of the Conference on making the Parliament and legislatures more effective and accountable. Public issues can be resolved only when the legislature and the executive work with greater accountability and transparency towards the common man. The Presiding Officers of legislatures will also deliberate on how legislatures can play an effective role in the changing scenario, he said.

He also stressed that the Constitution has defined the responsibilities and authority of the legislature, judiciary, and executive, and it is necessary that these three organs work in a harmonious manner as per the spirit of the Constitution. During the Conference, delegates will also brainstorm on how to strengthen mutual relations while avoiding interference in each other’s tasks.

During the Conference, discussions will also be held on further efforts to bring all legislatures of the country on a single digital platform. This will ensure quick and easy exchange of information and innovations being done in the legislative bodies across the country after all the legislatures come onboard the digital Sansad platform. This will also increase the efficiency and quality of communication between the legislators and the public, he said.

During the two-day Conference, the progress made in the direction of the resolutions passed in the Conferences held earlier will also be reviewed. This includes uniformity in procedures and rules in different legislatures, number of sittings in legislatures and attendance of members in meetings, strengthening of Committee system etc.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم مودی نے بیرون ملک مقیم بھارتیوں کی جد و جہد اور حصولیابیوں کو دستاویزی شکل دینے کی اپیل کی ہے

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے اپیل کی ہے کہ مختلف ملکوں میں آباد ہن ...

ٹی وی چینلز کو پریشان کن فوٹیجز، تکلیف دہ تصاویر نشر کرنے سے متعلق انتباہ

ADVISORY FOR TV CHANNELS پروگرام کوڈ کے برخلاف خون، لاشوں، جسمانی حمل ...

اتراکھنڈ میں جوشی مٹھ میں زمین دھنسنے کے واقعات کے بعد راحت اور امدادی کارروائی میں تیزی #Joshimath

اتراکھنڈ کے چیف سکریٹری ڈاکٹر ایس ایس سندھو نے دہرہ دون میں آ ...

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

Scientific community will play important in achieving new heights: PM at Science Congress

By Andalib Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today that India's scientific community would play an impor ...

@Powered By: Logicsart