AMN

Indian pair Narmada Nithin Raju and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil won bronze medal as they beat China mix team by 16-8 in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team bronze medal match in ISSF World Cup shooting championship in Bhopal today.

Earlier Nithin and Rudrankksh finished 3rd in qualification with 632 points. This is the third medal for India.