ISSF World Cup: India’s Divyansh Singh Panwar & Elavenil Valarivan win gold medal

AMN

India’s Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan won the gold medal on Monday in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event at the The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup being held in Delhi. The Indian duo put on a brilliant display of shooting to beat the Hungarian team of Istvan Peni and Eszter Denes 16-10 to take home the top prize.

USA’s Lucas Kozeniesky and Mary Carolynn Tucker finished third, narrowly beating the Polish team of Aneta Stankiewicz and Tomasz Bartnik 17-15 in a hotly-contested bronze medal match.

Divyansh Singh Panwar, who had won the bronze in the 10m Air Rifle individual event, came out all guns blazing, getting scores of 10.7, 10.7 and 10.8 in the first three series.