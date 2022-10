AMN

In Shooting, Anish and Simranpreet Kaur Brar won a silver medal at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Rifle/Pistol in Cairo, Egypt after going down 14-16 to the Ukrainian pair of Yulia Korostylova and Maksym Horodynets in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team event yesterday.

The medal took India’s tally to 26, including 10 gold, six silver and 10 bronze medals. The championships, which started in Cairo, Egypt on 12th of this month, will go on till Tuesday.