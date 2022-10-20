ISSF World Championship: Ramita Jindal crowned world champion in 10 meter Air Rifle Women Junior event in Cairo

AMN

India’s Ramita Jindal was crowned world champion in the 10-meter Air Rifle Women Junior event at the International Shooting Sport Federation, ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol in Cairo, Egypt yesterday. She defeated China’s Ying Shen 16-12. Ramita was tied 12-12 in the gold medal clash against Ying but finished off with two strong shots of 10.8 and 10.7 to clinch the crown in the junior version of the Olympic event. She was fourth in qualification with 629.6 but topped the ranking round with a 262.8 to make it to the gold medal match.

Tilottama Sen won a second medal for India at the event, a bronze, after she shot 261.0 in the ranking round to finish third.

Indian girls also swept the 50-meter Pistol Women Junior event after Divanshi topped the field with a score of 547, Varsha Singh came second with 539 and Tiyana was third with 523. The fourth place was also captured by India as Khushi Kapoor shot 521.

Rhythm Sangwan won a silver in the 25m Standard Pistol Women, shooting 573 to finish behind China’s Xiao Jiaruixuan who shot 575. A second silver came via Abhinav Choudhary who shot 546 in the 50-meter Pistol Men Junior event to go down narrowly to Korea’s Song Seungho. The Korean had the same score as Abhinav but won on countback.

Vijayveer Sidhu won India’s second bronze on the day, finishing third in the 25-meter Standard Pistol Men.

On the seventh day of the competition, India’s overall medal tally rose to 25 including 10 gold, five silver, and 10 bronze medals. They are still second behind China.