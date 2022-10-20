https://theindianawaaz.com/advertise-with-us/
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Oct 2022 07:23:21      انڈین آواز

ISSF World Championship: Ramita Jindal crowned world champion in 10 meter Air Rifle Women Junior event in Cairo

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

India’s Ramita Jindal was crowned world champion in the 10-meter Air Rifle Women Junior event at the International Shooting Sport Federation, ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol in Cairo, Egypt yesterday. She defeated China’s Ying Shen 16-12. Ramita was tied 12-12 in the gold medal clash against Ying but finished off with two strong shots of 10.8 and 10.7 to clinch the crown in the junior version of the Olympic event. She was fourth in qualification with 629.6 but topped the ranking round with a 262.8 to make it to the gold medal match.

Tilottama Sen won a second medal for India at the event, a bronze, after she shot 261.0 in the ranking round to finish third.

Indian girls also swept the 50-meter Pistol Women Junior event after Divanshi topped the field with a score of 547, Varsha Singh came second with 539 and Tiyana was third with 523. The fourth place was also captured by India as Khushi Kapoor shot 521.

Rhythm Sangwan won a silver in the 25m Standard Pistol Women, shooting 573 to finish behind China’s Xiao Jiaruixuan who shot 575. A second silver came via Abhinav Choudhary who shot 546 in the 50-meter Pistol Men Junior event to go down narrowly to Korea’s Song Seungho. The Korean had the same score as Abhinav but won on countback.

Vijayveer Sidhu won India’s second bronze on the day, finishing third in the 25-meter Standard Pistol Men.

On the seventh day of the competition, India’s overall medal tally rose to 25 including 10 gold, five silver, and 10 bronze medals. They are still second behind China.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

ISSF World Championship: Ramita Jindal crowned world champion in 10 meter Air Rifle Women Junior event in Cairo

AMN India's Ramita Jindal was crowned world champion in the 10-meter Air Rifle Women Junior event at the In ...

Denmark Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth to face Loh Kean Yew of Singapore; Lakshya Sen and H S Prannoy to face each other

AMN In Denmark Open Badminton, Kidambi Srikanth will face Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the men's single cat ...

World U-23 Wrestling Championships: Sajan, Vikas, and Nitesh add to medal tally

AMN In the World under-23 Wrestling Championships, India's medal tally rose up to a record three on Wednesd ...

خبرنامہ

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

نئی تحقیق – معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا -ممکنBIZNESNAMA

معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا ممکن سائنسی تحقیق پر م ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart