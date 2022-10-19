ISSF World Championship: Indian junior women’s team clinches 10m air pistol gold medal

AMN

India’s junior women’s 10m air pistol team comprising Esha Singh, Shikha Narwal and Varsha Singh won Gold medal at the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022 in Cairo, Egypt yesterday. The Indian women beat China’s Zhao Nan, Wang Siyu and Shen Yiyao by a 16-6 scoreline in the gold medal match to clinch top podium finish. This was India’s sixth gold medal at the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022, two of which have come in the senior competitions while the remaining four were won by junior shooters. India are currently second on the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022 medals tally with 15 medals – six gold, three silver and six bronze. China top the list with 32 medals, which include 17 golds.