ISSF Shooting World Cup: Saurabh Chaudhary settles for bronze

At the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Osijek, India’s Saurabh Chaudhary settled for bronze in the men’s 10 meters air pistol event.

In the eight-shooter final, Chaudhary had a good start but two bad shots of 8.7 points spoiled his chances. He shot 220 points for bronze.

Iran’s Javad Foroughi won the gold medal with a total 243.0 points. Serbia’s Damir Mikec bagged silver with 241.7 points.

In the women’s 10m air pistol event, both Yashaswini Singh Deshwal and Manu Bhaker entered the final but finished eighth and seventh respectively.

Indian shooters failed to enter the final of the women’s 10m air rifle. Apurvi Chandela shot 624.7 points to finish at 24th position while Anjum Moudgil scored 622.3 points in the preliminary round to finish at 42nd spot.

In the men’s 10m air rifle, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar made the cut for the eight-shooter final with a score of 628 points but in the final he finished seventh.