ISRO successfully launches second developmental flight of SSLV-D2 from Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the second developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D2) from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh this morning. The launch took place at 9.18 am. The SSLV-D2 successfully put into their intended orbit Earth Observation Satellite, Janus-1 and  Chennai-based space startup SpaceKidz’s AzaadiSAT-2.

The 34-metre tall SSLV-D2 weighing 120 ton took off from the first launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The three staged SSLV-D2 powered by solid fuel also has a velocity trimming module powered by liquid fuel for precise injection of satellites.

Scientists and the invitees gathered at ISRO to witness the event were in a jubilant mood even as SSLV roared into the sunny skies like the knight shining in armour. Anxious moments prevailed during the three stage separation of the rocket but just in the destined time the satellites were placed in orbit. The earth observation satellite EOS 07 will be used for earth observation purposes. Janus 1 sent by ANTARIS from the United States will feature five different payloads running on its satellite software once in orbit. Azaadi Sat – 2 designed by the students of Space Kidz India will demonstrate low range and amateur radio communication capabilities. 

