इंडियन आवाज़     26 Mar 2023 04:36:27      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India – 2 mission took off from the second launch pad of the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre Sriharikota successfully at 9 this morning.

The 43-metre-tall launch vehicle successfully completed the three stages in the prescribed time limit including the involvement of the ignition of the cryogenic engine.

The datas are being tracked by the ground stations at Thiruvananthapuram, Lucknow and Bangalore stations and also at the ship station at Antarctica.

Speaking after the launch, the Chairman of ISRO, Somnath said that the first 16 satellites of the one web India – 2 series were placed at the right orbit as planned, the remaining 20 satellites will also be positioned soon.

Asserting that it was a successful mission with no glitches,he looked forward to more such missions in future, he told that cryogenic engines which were used in these missions will be used in Gaganyaan mission also. He said that ISRO will be having another commercial launch in April.

The Chairman told that ISRO will be having another commercial launch in April. He thanked the Prime Minister for supporting the efforts of ISRO and said that it increased the confidence of those working at the organisation.

The Chairman and Managing Director of the NSIL, Radhakrishnan said that the use of the cryogenic Mark 3 engine has proved successful and the extremely challenging manoeuvres of the satellites were done in a remarkable manner.

Mission Director Mohanakumar said that it was one of the heaviest payloads and the nine sequential events were successful to the dot. He said that the one web India – 2 mission was a 72 days campaign.

The Director said that the assembling of the satellite was done in the newly built second building with the best standards of safety.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو لوک سبھا کی رکنیت سے نا اہل قرار دیا گیا

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو گجرات کی ایک عدالت کے ذریعے مجرم ...

معاشی سست روی کارکنوں کو ’غیر معیاری‘ کام کرنے پر مجبور کر سکتی ہے

اس سال اچھی اور بہتر اجرتوں والی نوکریاں ڈھونڈنا مشکل ہو سکت ...

پاکستان: ہائیکوٹ کا توشہ خانہ ریکارڈ پبلک کرنے کا حکم

لاہور ہائی کورٹ نے پاکستان حکومت کو 1990 سے 2001 تک توشہ خانہ کا ر ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart