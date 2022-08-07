FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Aug 2022 02:19:19      انڈین آواز

ISRO launches its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, SSLV-D1

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today launched its the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle SSLV-D1. It was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at 9:18 am.

The SSLV-D1 rocket carried the Earth Observation Satellite EOS-02 and another small satellite AzaadiSAT, developed by the student team of Space Kidz India. AzaadiSAT’ comprising 75 payloads has been built by 750 young girl students from 75 rural government schools across India. This project has been specially conceptualised for the 75th Independence Day year celebrations to encourage scientific temper and create opportunities for young girls to choose space research as their career.

Speaking after the launch at Sriharikota, ISRO chairman S. Somanath said, the three stages of SSLV – D1 mission was completed. He said, SSLV-D1 performed as expected at all stages. He said that in the terminal phase of the mission, some data loss is occurring and they are analysing the data to conclude the final outcome of the mission with respect to achieving a stable orbit. The three staged SSLV DI is primarily powered by solid fuel and also has a velocity trimming module powered by 0.05 ton of liquid fuel for precise injection of satellites.

The rocket flew to the space amid cloudy skies with rainy drizzles. Those who witnessed the launch clapped their hands and whistled amid the roaring sound of SSLV. The rocket which was 34 metre tall and weighing around 120 ton has maximum luggage carrying capacity of 500 kilogram.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

PM congratulates Bhavina Patel, Sonal Patel for winning Gold, Bronze Medals in CWG

AMN Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Bhavina Patel for clinching the prestigious Gold Medal i ...

Ahamed leads 1-2 finish for Petronas TVS Racing, Sarvesh Balappa races to fifth consecutive win

Harpal Singh Bedi KY Ahamed led a 1-2 finish for Petronas TVS Racing while Rajiv Sethu recorded his first w ...

CWG Men Hockey: India wage grim battle to oust South Africa 3-2 to reach final 

Harpal Singh Bedi India had to wage a grim battle to down spirited South Africa 3-2 to move into the final ...

خبرنامہ

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart