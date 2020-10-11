ISRO all set to open its facilities for private sector: Dr Jitendra Singh

WEB DESK

Minister of State in PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO is all set to open its facilities for the private sector.

Referring to some of the path-breaking historic reforms in the Department of Space under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr Singh said, possibly for the first time in the history of Independent India, future projects for planetary exploration and outer space travel will be open for the private sector.

He said, this is also a part of the Modi government’s Atma Nirbhar roadmap towards self-reliant India, which envisages the initiative to boost private sector participation in Space activities.

The Minister said that Indian private sector will be a co-traveller in India’s Space Sector journey.

He said, private companies will be provided a level playing field in satellite launches and space based activities.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the new reforms will seek to shift the Space related activities in the country from Supply Based Model to a Demand Based Model.

He said, with the creation of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, IN-SPACe, there will be a mechanism in place and the private sector will be allowed to use ISRO’s facilities and other relevant assets to improve their capacities.

The Minister informed that a Web link has been provided for private industries to submit their applications and the applications received from industries and Start-ups are to be processed by a high level committee.