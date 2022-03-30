FreeCurrencyRates.com

Israel’s PM Bennett postpones India visit after COVID-19 infection

JERUSALEM

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has postponed his planned visit to India after his infection with coronavirus, according to his office on Tuesday.

Bennett was scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Saturday, but his office said the visit will be rescheduled for another date.

The visit was planned to mark 30 years of diplomatic relations between Israel and India.

On Monday, the Israeli government said that Bennett tested positive for COVID-19.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz also postponed his scheduled visit on Wednesday to India in the wake of Sunday’s shooting attack, in which two policemen were killed in the central city of Hadera. The attack was claimed by the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group.

