Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett vows to unite nation

WEB DESK

Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has vowed to unite the nation frayed by four elections in two years of political stalemate. He said his government would work for the sake of all the people. He added that the priorities would be reforms in education, health and cutting red tape.

Mr Benjamin Netanyahu – Israel’s longest-serving Prime Minister – will remain head of the right-wing Likud Party and become Leader of the Opposition.

The new coalition was approved in a razor-thin vote of 60-59, with one abstention. US President Joe Biden sent his congratulations to Mr Bennett, saying he looked forward to strengthening the close and enduring bilateral relationship.